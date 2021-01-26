Disney On Ice presents Dream Big Tickets

These events use pod seating, which was created for safety and health purposes. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking. Visit DisneyOnIce.com
for full event and ticketing policies. Violation of ticketing policies will void tickets.