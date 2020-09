Tickets for Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Kane Brown go on sale

Thursday, September 10 at 12pm local venue time .



Kane Brown will air his brand-new, never-before-seen show for one night only on Saturday, September 26, at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.







Early Bird Tickets for GA will be sold for $56 USD per vehicle (up to 6 people).

General Admission Tickets will be sold for $76 USD per vehicle (up to 6 people).