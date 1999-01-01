The veteran comedian, actor and renowned urban public official is proud to announce that he will embark on a near 100-city tour; Conspiracy Theory.



Much to the success and many sold out dates of the first leg of the Conspiracy Theory tour, Williams takes to the road again, for a second time after a half-year hiatus. Since remerging, Williams has taken to social media on the topics that have shaped our current political climate (Ferguson, Kim Davis, Subway’s Jared, Trump) and thus rerouted every American’s dinner conversation, Williams shies away from no debate fodder in Conspiracy Theory, which has already begun to show early signs of sold out venues.



In his first interview in a year, Williams describes the tour as a “collection of forbidden topics that we can’t seem to get answered.” “Part of my guarantee in my ticket price is that [I’m] going to be talking about what we are talking about now,” he adds. “This is the open discussion that we’ve had since 2003. This is what it’s about.”



Having positively evolved during his public hiatus, Williams returns to the stage reborn, saying Conspiracy Theory will “go down as one of my finest works.”



ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS

Professional stand-up comedian and vanguard in an elite category of touring comics that include Chapelle and Lawrence, Katt Williams, who hails from Cincinnati, OH is an American stand-up comedian, actor, rapper and social activist. The over-the-top, often polarizing poster figure for hard truth and funny remains in-demand globally, almost 20 years and thousands of performances later. With ratings gold HBO Specials (“The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Katt Williams Live,” “American Hustle”), Williams remains in the Top 100 tours in the country as he embarks on his national Conspiracy Theory tour, while adding to his list of on-screen achievements (“Friday After Next,” “Wild ‘n Out,” “NYPD Blue,” “My Wife and Kids” and the upcoming Ed Helms/ Owen Wilson comedy “Bastards”). To keep up with Williams, follow him on Twitter @kattpackallday or visit: www.kattwilliams.com.



