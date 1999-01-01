RWJBarnabas Health Arena

Venue Details

Directions visit www.pinebeltarena.com for all directions.

FROM the NORTH:

Garden State Parkway to Exit 82. Continue east on Rt 37 to first traffic light. Cross through intersection and take jug handle to cross back over Rt 37 onto Rt 166. Proceed north on Rt. 166 and turn right at light onto Old Freehold Road. The Pine Belt Arena is one mile down on the right.

FROM the SOUTH:

Exit 83 from Garden State Parkway to Rt 37 north. Proceed to traffic light and turn right at light onto Route 571. At next light, turn right onto Old Freehole Road. The Pine Belt Arena is on left.

FROM the WEST:

Route 70 East to Lakehurst, then take Rt 37 east. Cross over Garden State Parkway; at next traffic light, cross through intersection and take jug handle to cross back over RT 37 onto RT 166. Proceed north on RT 166 and turn right at first light onto Old Freehold Rd. The Pine Belt Arena is one mile down on the right.

From 1-195/Trenton:

1-195 East to Route 34. Stay to the right and take the Garden State Parkway South to Exit 82. Continue east on Rt. 37 to first traffic light. Cross through intersection and take jug handle to cross back over Rt. 37 onto Rt. 166. Proceed north on Rt.

166 and turn right at light onto Old Freehold Rd.

The Pine Belt Arena is 1 mile down on right.



Parking Thers is ample no charge parking at the facility. Exact location of parking is 1245 Old Freehold Rd, Toms River, NJ.



Public Transportation

No public transportation.



Box Office Numbers 732-818-8536



Box Office Hours Box Office Hours: Mon through Fri. Please call ahead @ 732-818-8536

Box Office is located at 1245 Old Freehold Road , Toms River, NJ. 08753



Types of Payment Accepted Cash, Check, MasterCard, and Visa.



Will Call Pick up tickets one hour prior to show. Customer must present the actual credit card used to place the order, the confirmation number and photo ID

( ex.drivers license).



Accessible Seating This is an accessible venue.

Signage to assist the disabled is posted throughout the building. Assistive listening headsets are available to hook into house system when applicable. A signer can be obtained with 30 days advance notice for the hearing impaired.



General Rules The Pine Belt Arena is a non-smoking facility. ATM machines are located throught the facility.



Miscellaneous The facility has a Group Sales Program with 20 people or more. Group Sales Phone no. 732-505-5869. Call Tammi Millar for group sales for the Toms River Festival @ 732-505-5869.

The concession stands ( food and beverages) are located outside the arena.



