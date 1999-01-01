AMERICA IN CONCERT:



Iconic folk rockers America have been performing to sold out crowds since the '70s, treating generations of fans to genre classics like “A Horse With No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair." Considered a top-shelf touring act, the band thrilled fans with the announcement of a 2014 coast-to-coast U.S. tour of their greatest hits.



FANS WHO BOUGHT TICKETS SAY:



“The concert was exceptional. The band has not missed a lick in 42 years, which is how long it has taken me to finally see my favorite band.”



“They are just as good as when I first saw them in 1976, and I will continue to see them year after year… Their voices never seem to change, and in addition to all of their popular hits, they sang less popular songs from their albums, which I loved.”



“Played all their big hits and then some, with covers of "California Dreamin" by The Mamas and The Papas and "‘Til I Hear It from You" by the Gin Blossoms—a surprise. They sounded excellent from start to finish.”



BACKGROUND SNAPSHOT:



Gerry Beckley, Dewey Burnell and Dan Peek were barely out of high school when they first made a splash in the British folk-rock scene as America. Not only did they score an international hit with “A Horse With No Name,” but they took home the 1972 Grammy for Best New Musical Artist. A string of additional hits would follow, including “Ventura Highway,” “Daisy Jane,” “Tin Man” and “Lonely People.” In 2007, the band surprised fans with Here & Now -- their first album release since 1998's Human Nature -- earning praise from critics and kicking-off another successful tour. In 2011, America once again headed into the studio to record Back Pages, a collection of covers including renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and the Gin Blossoms.